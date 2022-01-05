Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 99.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after buying an additional 8,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after buying an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,135,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after buying an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,827,022,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

