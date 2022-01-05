Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $290.20

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €290.20 ($329.77) and last traded at €285.40 ($324.32), with a volume of 18563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €286.80 ($325.91).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.55 ($176.76) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.82 ($180.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €222.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is €204.88. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

