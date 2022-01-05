Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $110.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,833,000 after buying an additional 130,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after buying an additional 366,237 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,028,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,282,000 after buying an additional 35,652 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. 946,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,351. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

