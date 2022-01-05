Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $110.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.25.
A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HAS traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. 946,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,351. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
