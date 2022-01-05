Head to Head Analysis: Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) vs. Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.50 $6.47 billion N/A N/A

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grupo Financiero Banorte and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Grupo Financiero Banorte currently has a consensus price target of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 344.99%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a consensus price target of $98.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.25%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers. The Business and Private Banking segment offers specialized banking services to relationship managed business and Agribusiness customers, private banking to high net worth individuals, and margin lending and trading through CommSec. The Institutional Banking and Markets segment serves the firm’s major corporate, institutional, and government clients using a relationship management model based on industry expertise and insights. The Wealth Management segment includes the global asset management, platform administration, and financial advice and life and general insurance businesses of the Australian operations. The New Zealand segment comprises of banking, funds management, and

