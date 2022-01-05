Head-To-Head Contrast: AppLovin (NYSE:APP) versus GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get GDS alerts:

This table compares GDS and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $879.54 million 8.72 -$96.56 million ($1.08) -37.98 AppLovin $1.45 billion 22.85 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

GDS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GDS and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 2 3 1 2.83 AppLovin 0 0 15 0 3.00

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $86.20, indicating a potential upside of 110.14%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $105.07, indicating a potential upside of 18.58%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -16.63% -4.88% -2.00% AppLovin -0.63% -2.17% -0.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AppLovin beats GDS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers. The firm also offers colocation and managed services, which include direct private connection to major public cloud platforms. The company was founded by William Huang and Wei Huang in 2001 and is headquartered in Pudong, China.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.