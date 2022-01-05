Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1,718.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 270,634 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.75%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

