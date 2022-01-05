Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00222551 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00040432 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003621 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00034853 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.25 or 0.00497849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00091895 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

