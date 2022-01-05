Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 8% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 17,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,917,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $528.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 3.19.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

