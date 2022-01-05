Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective from Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.20 ($104.77).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €73.24 ($83.23) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.49.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

