Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stake Cut by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $70.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $962.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 9.15%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

