High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Market Cap Reaches $7.33 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $576,271.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002754 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00068383 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

