Hive (HIVE) Hits Market Cap of $565.05 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Hive has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $565.05 million and $54.47 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001053 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005345 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 385,217,585 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.