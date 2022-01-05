Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,857 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after buying an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.73. The company has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.46.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.