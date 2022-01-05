Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $206.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.75.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.31.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

