Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.80.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 505,479 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after buying an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,539,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after buying an additional 364,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.