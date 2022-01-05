Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 525 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $20,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. KEMPER Corp bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,573,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

