Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock Position Lifted by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Horace Mann Educators worth $16,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.87.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.