Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Short Interest Update

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $930.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 38,541 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.