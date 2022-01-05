Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

HWDJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

