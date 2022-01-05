HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,983 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,097 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in HP by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 154,584 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HP by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HPQ stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,989 shares of company stock worth $10,972,319 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

