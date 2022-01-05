Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) shares were down 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.16 and last traded at C$9.17. Approximately 2,136,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,913,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Friday, November 12th. assumed coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 22.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.81.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

