Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Trading Up 23.6%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) shares were up 23.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 23,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 510% from the average daily volume of 3,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

About Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF)

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.