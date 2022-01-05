I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.94

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.94 and last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 14210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IMAB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in I-Mab by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 600.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 133,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 114,630 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.