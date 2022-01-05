ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.16

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

