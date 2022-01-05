ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stake Boosted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 11,175.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,295 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $59,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $287.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.83 and its 200-day moving average is $259.21. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.