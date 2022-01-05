ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $296.26 and last traded at $296.26. 3,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 621,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

Get ICON Public alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 393.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

About ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.