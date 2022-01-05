Idena (IDNA) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $76,789.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.66 or 0.00183080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00064585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.92 or 0.00226892 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003718 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00036844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00079830 BTC.

About Idena

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,915,964 coins and its circulating supply is 55,645,083 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.