Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Illumina by 0.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 21.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 184,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $75,030,000 after acquiring an additional 116,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,063,540 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $431,382,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $372.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.03 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.61 and a 200-day moving average of $432.39.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.60.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,925. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

