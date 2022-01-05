IMC Chicago LLC Buys 40,258 Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,258 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in United States Gasoline Fund were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

Shares of UGA opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $44.31.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

