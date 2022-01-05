IMC Chicago LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IMC Chicago LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,977 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93.

