ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $7.63. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 2,390,647 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.26.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

