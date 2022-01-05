Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Up 33.0% in December

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the November 30th total of 219,200 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

IMNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Immunome stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,372. The stock has a market cap of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -4.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. Immunome has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Immunome by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

