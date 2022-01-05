Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price cut by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 162.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of IMVT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 735,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,914,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Immunovant by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Immunovant by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,008,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Immunovant by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

