Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IVDN remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,439. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Innovative Designs Company Profile

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel, and floatable swimsuits. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

