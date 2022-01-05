Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Short Interest Update

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IVDN remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,439. Innovative Designs has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
