Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $13.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.99. 72,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,825,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 457,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,077,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

