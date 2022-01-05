Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,607,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,497,200.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $1,557,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,510,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,518,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 878,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.