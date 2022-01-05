Insider Selling: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.71.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

