Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE WOW traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 105.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 299.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

