Insider Selling: WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $319,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE WOW traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.01.
WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
