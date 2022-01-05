Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) is Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 632,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises makes up about 2.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $57,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

