Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s (NASDAQ:IINN) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 10th

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s (NASDAQ:IINN) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 10th. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. had issued 2,909,091 shares in its IPO on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $16,029,091 based on an initial share price of $5.51. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ IINN opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

