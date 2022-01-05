Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s (NASDAQ:IINN) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 10th

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s (NASDAQ:IINN) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 10th. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. had issued 2,909,091 shares in its IPO on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $16,029,091 based on an initial share price of $5.51. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Separately, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
NASDAQ IINN opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile
Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.
