Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.68

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.68 and traded as low as C$18.71. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$19.12, with a volume of 488,974 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPL. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.56. The stock has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

