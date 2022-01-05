Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,513 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $1,620,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,221,041 shares of company stock worth $91,387,017. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

IBKR stock opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

