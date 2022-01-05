International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

IMXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.00. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $639.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,216 shares of company stock worth $1,182,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 53.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 485.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

