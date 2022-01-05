InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 14,214 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.1% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $163.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $144.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.