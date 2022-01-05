Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.23

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.98. Intevac shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 2,769,255 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Intevac alerts:

The company has a market cap of $141.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Intevac had a negative net margin of 21.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intevac by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,363 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Intevac by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 1,142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 186,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.