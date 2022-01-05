Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s share price was up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.90 and last traded at $20.86. Approximately 5,294,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,194,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 121.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 63,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 37.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 71,488 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter valued at $462,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

