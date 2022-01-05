Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 72,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 960,675 shares.The stock last traded at $25.81 and had previously closed at $25.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

