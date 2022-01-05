Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Down 82.9% in December

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the November 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

PDP traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. 6,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,012. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

