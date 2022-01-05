Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Up 145.0% in December

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the November 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,194. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.