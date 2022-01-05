Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

IHIT stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) by 97.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.